Adele Pays Tribute To Beyoncé As She Shares Photo Of Her Watching New Visual Album: 'Thank You Queen'

The Hello singer is one of Beyoncé’s biggest fans and shared a photo of herself watching the Disney+ film on Saturday.

Adele, who has been more active on social media in recent months, was seen posing in front of her TV, which was paused on a moment from the Already video.

She was also sporting a top that looked to be made from the same print Beyoncé and her dancers were wearing in the film.

Posting on Instagram, Adele wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.”

Black Is King – which was released on Disney+ on Friday – was written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé and is based on the music of her album The Lion King: The Gift.

The soundtrack was released last year in conjunction with the re-make of the animated Disney classic, in which she voiced Nala.

With the visual album, Beyoncé said she had wanted “to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy”.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Adele and Beyoncé pictured in 2013

In 2017, Adele memorably broke her Grammy award in half to share with Beyoncé, after her album 25 won Album Of The Year ahead of Beyoncé’s “monumental” Lemonade.

She said on stage: “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental.

“We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that.