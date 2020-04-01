Songwriter Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday from complications of the coronavirus. He was 52.

Schlesinger’s attorney of 25 years, Josh Grier, told Variety that the songwriter had been “very sick and heavily sedated” in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week at the time of his death.

Schlesinger was best known for composing “Stacy’s Mom” — a 2003 hit for Fountains of Wayne, the band he co-founded — as well as the songs for the CW musical-comedy show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” for which he won three Emmy Awards.

Mireya Acierto via Getty Images Songwriter Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday from complications of the coronavirus. He was 52. (Pictured here in April 2018)

He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1996 for composing the title song to the Tom Hanks film “That Thing You Do.”

Schlesinger was nominated for two Tonys in 2008 for a stage musical version of the Johnny Depp film “Cry-Baby.”