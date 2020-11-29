Poh Ling Yeow may not have won ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ this year, but the fan favourite could very well score victory on Monday night at the AACTA Awards.

The Adelaide-based chef said it’s “a gorgeous surprise” to be nominated in the ‘Favourite TV Contestant of the Decade’ category decided by viewers.

Poh has some stiff competition as ‘Home and Away’ star Sam Frost is also nominated for her appearances on ‘The Bachelor’ in 2014 and ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2015.

Wendell Teodoro via Getty Images 'MasterChef' star Poh Ling Yeow is nominated for an AACTA Awards - pictured here at Melbourne Fashion Festival in March. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/WireImage)

Former ‘The X Factor’ winner and ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant Dami Im is also up for the award, along with Chrissie Swan (‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ and Olivia Vivian (‘Ninja Warrior’).

Last month Poh reacted to being nominated, writing on her Instagram account, “What a gorgeous surprise @aacta @masterchefau 🙏🏻♥️. Thank U for the love”.

The 47-year-old, who moved to Australia from Malaysia at age nine with her family, studied design at university before working as a graphic designer, makeup artist and illustrator.

She then auditioned for ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2009 when her friend Sarah suggested it, and finished as runner-up behind Julie Goodwin.

She has since become an Australian household name with two television shows of her own, ‘Poh’s Kitchen’ and ‘Poh & Co’.

Earlier this year she returned to the buzzing TV kitchen on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, finishing in fifth place behind Emelia Jackson, Laura Sharrad, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Sam Frost, pictured at last year's AACTA Awards, is also nominated. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI)

Jono Searle via Getty Images Former ‘The X Factor’ winner and ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant Dami Im is also up for the award.

Meanwhile ‘MasterChef’ itself is nominated in the ‘Best Reality Program’ category, up against ‘Australian Survivor: All Stars’, ‘The Amazing Race’, ’The Block, ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ and ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 AACTA Awards will be split into two ceremonies at The Star in Sydney on Monday with 150 people attending each.

‘MasterChef’ judge Melissa Leong will be one of the famous faces at the TV ceremony, alongside Delta Goodrem, Tim Minchin, Celia Pacquola and more.

A full list of AACTA nominees can be found here.