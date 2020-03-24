Here is what is happening in Australia today:

Stage Two of Lockdown Announced

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced ‘Stage Two’ of Australia’s lockdown rules in a bid to flatten the curve of coronavirus, as Australia confirmed more than 2000 cases.

Arcades, galleries, museums and play centres will close along with food courts. Supermarkets within shopping centres will stay open.

Real estate auctions and open house inspections have been ordered to end.

Hairdressers and barbers can stay open but under strict rules although beauty salons and massage services will be banned from Wednesday.

Weddings are only allowed to have five people and funerals can be held with 10 people in attendance.

“Large gatherings for weddings, sadly, won’t be possible under these new arrangements. Sadly, also, and I know this will be very difficult, funerals to no more than 10 persons observing the rules around the 4-square metre rule and the social distancing practices,” he said.

The PM added house parties and big BBQs could be considered an offence.

Schools will remain open for now.

Travel Prohibition

The PM also announced an upgrade to the Department of Foreign Affairs’ current Level Four do-not-travel to anywhere in the world advice to a formal ban.

“There will be exceptions to these rules which will be set out in the directive that will be provided,” he said.

“It may involve compassionate travel and essential travel for employment, things of that nature. But the number of people and the number who are leaving Australia now is very, very low.

“But, still, it strikes me on those numbers there are people defying that device and looking to ― advice and looking to go overseas on leisure travel.

“They can’t do because when they come home they put Australians at risk.”