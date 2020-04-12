This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
6 Shot At California House Party That Went Against Stay-At-Home Order

The gunshot victims, which included a girl, are expected to survive, authorities said.

Six people were wounded in a shooting at a party in California early Saturday, even though the state is under a stay-at-home order to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex in Bakersfield just after midnight where a large party had taken place, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Investigators at the scene found 94 shell casings and three live rounds of ammunition, The Associated Press reported.

All six victims, including a juvenile female, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting suspects have been described as four men who were driving a white sedan. No arrests have been made, authorities said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for his state on March 19, which forbids anyone from leaving their home unless absolutely necessary. Exceptions include getting food, caring for a relative or friend, getting necessary health care, or going to an essential job.

California has one of the highest statewide totals of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with more than 18,000 cases confirmed as of Sunday.

