Six people were wounded in a shooting at a party in California early Saturday, even though the state is under a stay-at-home order to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities were called to an apartment complex in Bakersfield just after midnight where a large party had taken place, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Investigators at the scene found 94 shell casings and three live rounds of ammunition, The Associated Press reported.

All six victims, including a juvenile female, were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting suspects have been described as four men who were driving a white sedan. No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Can’t stress this enough --



Physical distancing is working. CA is flattening the curve.



BUT we can only continue that progress if we continue to STAY HOME and PRACTICE PHYSICAL DISTANCING.



You have the power to literally save lives. We can’t stop now.#StayHomeSaveLives — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 11, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for his state on March 19, which forbids anyone from leaving their home unless absolutely necessary. Exceptions include getting food, caring for a relative or friend, getting necessary health care, or going to an essential job.