At the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, celebrities flexed and flaunted all of their red carpet looks on-screen and online.

Nina Parker of “Nightly Pop” co-hosted E!’s “Countdown to the Red Carpet” program for the awards show, alongside stylist Brad Goreski and “Modern Family” actor Sarah Hyland.

Previously, Parker had said she was curious about what sort of formality to expect from the live show, given that most guests were attending from the safety of their own homes.

“I am wondering what the fashions are going to look like in this type of atmosphere or if people are going to go all out in their living rooms,” Parker told Forbes on Thursday.

From the looks of it, many decided to go all out. Elle Fanning looked ethereal in a pale blue Gucci dress, Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” looked regal with a twist in a Loewe look, and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” kept things sharp in a tailored Burberry suit.

Actor Bryan Cranston opted to go the comfort route, according to his Instagram.

“Taking in the ‘Golden Glow’ at my home,” the nominee wrote on social media. “They want us to dress up for the show tonight, but, when I consider the conundrum of fashion or comfort? Comfort wins out, doesn’t it.”

Prior to the ceremony, photographer Matt Sayles captured some of the nominees remotely for exclusive Instagram photographs and Instagram Reels, as part of the Golden Globes’ portrait studio. According to a statement about the project, Sayles’ work intended to combine both “the glamour of the awards show with the realities of the pandemic.”

Check out all of the looks below:

