2020 Emmy Awards Winners: The Complete List

ABC The first-ever virtual Emmy Awards kicked off on Sunday.

Every year gets the award shows it deserves, so brace for chaos at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Streaming live from more than 130 cameras stationed in nominees’ homes around the world ― from New York and Berlin, to London and Tel Aviv ― the first-ever virtual Emmys kicked off on Sunday night to celebrate a year in television that already feels like eons ago.

About the only normal thing viewers can expect from the 72nd annual ceremony is having host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm, who will be recording his monologue from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, while the winners make their acceptance speeches from the comfort of their own couches.

But some should expect a delivery of the non-Postmates variety, as trophy presenters in tuxedo hazmat suits ― yes, tuxedo hazmat suits ― will stop by certain homes live during the ceremony to hand out awards in person.

With so many moving parts, producers of the three-hour broadcast are preparing for the worst, conceding at a press conference earlier this week that the show is “not going to work properly all the time.” But with last year’s telecast reaching a record-low viewership of 6.9 million, perhaps the unpredictability of an Emmys gone virtual could draw in more viewers.

After all, there is much to celebrate at this year’s ceremony, with HBO’s relevant-as-ever “Watchmen,” which led all shows with 26 nominations, “Succession” and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” poised to take home prizes in major categories. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which has become a favorite at the Emmys in recent years, could also prove to be a formidable contender, coming in second with 20 nominations.

Netflix, which is still chasing an Emmy win in the Best Drama and Comedy races, dominated the nominations this year, loosening HBO’s long-held grasp of the awards show with a record-breaking 160 nods. And in the first “Game of Thrones”-less ceremony, streaming services could reign supreme with Disney+ and Apple TV+ scoring their first Emmy nominations for “The Mandalorian” and “The Morning Show,” respectively.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Killing Eve” “The Mandalorian” “Ozark” “Stranger Things” WINNER: “Succession” Outstanding Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Dead to Me” “The Good Place” “Insecure” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek” “What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding Limited Series “Little Fires Everywhere” “Mrs. America” WINNER: “Watchmen” “Unorthodox” “Unbelievable”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Brian Cox, “Succession” Billy Porter, “Pose” WINNER: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”