Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Getty Emmys 2020: Toni Collette, Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Snook (from L-R) were all in the running for trophies at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards but lost out.

It was arguably Australia’s strongest line-up for Emmy Awards glory ever.

Nine Aussie nominees went after eleven of the night’s golden statues, with local legacy stars Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette all in the running for trophies at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Monday.

But our Aussie favourites weren’t so lucky.

Blanchett’s performance as Phyllis Schlafly in ‘Mrs America’ lost to Regina King for her role in ‘Watchmen’ in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The Hulk beat Wolverine when Mark Ruffalo won the Best Actor in a Limited Series Award for his performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Check out Jackman’s gracious reaction to Ruffalo’s win here.

Toni Collette lost to Uzo Aduba, who picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for ‘Mrs America.’

While ‘Succession’s’ Sarah Snook was a favourite in perhaps the toughest category: Supporting Actress in a Drama, she was pipped by ‘Ozark’s’ Julia Garner. The satire of the Murdoch dynasty did not end up empty handed, ‘Succession’ picked up the gong for Most Outstanding Drama Series. As the cast accepted their award from a hotel suite the phone rang during their speech - it was room service of course.

Image Group LA via Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

This year’s Emmys like no other

But the 2020 Emmys was an evening that not only celebrated the TV series that got us through this wretched year, but also championed diversity, inclusivity and originality. Yes, we were secretly wishing for technical chaos — there were 130-plus remote cameras feeding live into the Staples Center — but this year’s show cleverly provided viewers with unforeseen sights as nominees joined in from their living rooms, rooftops, yards and intimate cast parties amid the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Deemed “The Pand-Emmys” by host Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s Emmys were like no other. Ditching the red carpet, it kicked off with the ever-present opening monologue, except instead of performing in front of a live audience, old footage of A-list crowds was interspersed with Jimmy’s dad jokes.

Although the recycled laugh shots were oddly unacknowledged for the first few minutes, Kimmel eventually alerted clueless viewers at home: “Of course we don’t have an audience. This isn’t a MAGA [Make America Great Again] rally, it’s the Emmys.”

Then there was the joke that totally fell flat on Twitter. After Kimmel lost his Emmy to Englishman John Oliver, he joked he was going to dob his rival in to immigration. It was only a few days ago that a whistleblower alleged high numbers of hysterectomies had been performed on Spanish-speaking women at a US immigration detention centre.

Jason Bateman showed up in person, followed by Jennifer Aniston, who almost set the stage on fire during a sanitising bit gone wrong.

It was 2020 in a nutshell.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ basically won everything and the speeches were heartfelt, sometimes political and enlightening with winners urging viewers to vote in the upcoming US election (now less than 45 day away) and fight for a loving and compassionate America.

Celebrities were vulnerable, steadfast and authentic either sitting the couch at home, giggling along with their families, pashing their partners, or wrangling their pets into the camera frame. Delightful.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Killing Eve” “The Mandalorian” “Ozark” “Stranger Things” WINNER: “Succession” Outstanding Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” “Dead to Me” “The Good Place” “Insecure” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek” “What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding Limited Series “Little Fires Everywhere” “Mrs. America” WINNER: “Watchmen” “Unorthodox” “Unbelievable” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Brian Cox, “Succession” Billy Porter, “Pose” WINNER: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”