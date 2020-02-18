Being one of the most highly-anticipated performers at the Brit Awards this year, you didn’t think Lizzo was going to make a low-key arrival at the event, did you?

The Truth Hurts singer blew all other red carpet looks out of the water after she turned up wearing a giant chocolate wrapper at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night.

Lizzo’s brown satin gown carried the American confectionary brand Hershey’s logo and was emblazoned with the words “milk chocolate”.

The elaborate dress even had a huge barcode on the side, too.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Lizzo arrived at the Brit Awards in a chocolate wrapper

And if you didn’t think her red carpet look could get any more extra, she then whipped out a bar of chocolate to munch on as she posed for photographers.

Well, given how long the Brit Awards go on for, we don’t blame her for coming prepared on the snacks front.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Lizzo had a little snack on the red carpet

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Lizzo brought the joy to the red carpet

Lizzo is one of the performers at this year’s event, having also been nominated in the Best International Female category.

It’s been a big 12 months for the US star, who last month took home three Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts.

She had been the most-nominated star of the night, but Billie Eilish ended up winning five of the six awards she was nominated for.

Joe Maher via Getty Images Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, at the Brit Awards

The 18-year-old US singer was also in attendance at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards, where she is also nominated in the Best International Female category.

Billie will also give a debut performance of her new Bond theme, No Time To Die, during the ceremony.