The Love Island villa has gone through its fair share of ups and downs over the past week.

The return of Casa Amor was the dramatic bombshell we’d been waiting for, as some relationships were shattered (RIP Shallum), and new ones forged.

But it’s not just the Islanders’ heads that have been left scrambled by it all. In fact, we’ve all been left with a lot of thoughts over the last few days – many of which we’d never have predicted at the start of the series.

With Twitter being a constant outlet for fans’ feelings on the ITV2 reality show, these are the most popular sentiments right now...

1. The series is Paige and Finn’s to lose

finn and paige washing the dishes like a married couple god just hand them the 50k #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7vbDsv0YTh — aime (@loveislcnd) February 9, 2020

2. But Sianisse and Luke T could give them some serious competition, and we wouldn’t be mad about it

the toughest decision i’ll ever have to make is whether to vote for sainnise and luke or paige and finn #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hDIhI0vrtU — aime (@loveislcnd) February 9, 2020

3. Or even better, for them to win as a throuple with Luke M

Can’t decide wether Luke T and Siannise or Luke T and Luke M are cuter #loveisland pic.twitter.com/f8Z0veOeCN — noturbusiness (@heyiamverybored) February 9, 2020

4. But also Queen Shaughna being the first solo person to win would be a MOMENT

Two words have just made Shaughna win This Years Love Island. From us to her “Congrats Hun”🥂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/E9HTVgCXzY — MP👑 (@marypashai) February 7, 2020

5. Luke M and Luke T’s bromance is just too pure

6. And quite how Luke M is still single is anyone’s guess

7. Did Natalia use him as a meal ticket to the main villa?

Luke T: ‘so you’re saying he was her ticket in here?’



Siannise: ‘that’s absolutely what I’m saying’



#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9PVcveOijx — Jessica Holtz (@JessicaHoltz7) February 9, 2020

8. This made Luke T an instant king

Siannise was literally dancing around in lingerie for Luke T and he still asked if he could touch her before he laid a finger on her. CONSENT IS THAT SIMPLE. WE STAN #LoveIsland — Divya ॐ (@dudeitsdivya) February 9, 2020

9. Everyone has done a complete 180 on Siannise from the start of the series and are ready to apologise

Siannise has grown on me so much she’s actually just really nice I’m sorry I doubted u xo #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3C9rON9NML — Grace (@gracemacinnes) February 9, 2020

10. While Nas has seriously gone down in our estimations after dumping Demi

So Nas is joining the “nice guys finish last”, “make the nation feel sorry you” and then “LET EVERYONE DOWN” club then #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PqK8McFOJm — Helen (@HelenMLeach) February 4, 2020

11. Would Demi and Luke M make a good couple?

Sorry but am I the only one seriously shipping Luke M and Demi? Let the two purist & kindest souls take care of each other ! 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kfgClTyUBT — Hannah Ellis Ryan (@HannahEllisRyan) February 10, 2020

12. Jess has really come into her own since Eve left

feel like jess is so much more chill and lovely without eve there? #LoveIsland — 💗🧚🏼‍♀️em (@emilythompsonn) January 22, 2020

13. There is waaaaay too many people in the villa currently

Too many new couples... gonna need some voting soon #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kimr7NzMcD — Rebecca (@Beckicornwall) February 6, 2020

14. In fact, we don’t even know the names of some of them

The Casa Amor girls getting excited about Paige and Finn almost like Paige knows any of their names #LoveIsland — caryn welby-solomon (@carynwelbys) February 10, 2020

15. And we’d forgotten Rebecca and Jordan were even still there

Rebecca and Jordan must be snooze fest because they never show them. I forget about them until they show who's sleeping where.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EamKIVlA4d — ǝnbııuııɯoᗡ (@PynkStarrr) February 10, 2020

16. Is Finn getting more attractive the longer he’s in the villa?

I reallyy, trulyy hope Paige realises how lucky she is cause Finn is THE catch this series. A man 😍🥰 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gINdC4AHFx — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 6, 2020

17. Callum is this year’s Michael and we’re still not ready to forgive him over what he did to Shaughna